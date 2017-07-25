QPS union employees vote down contract offer

Fall classes in the Quincy Public Schools are supposed to start in just over three weeks, but its union employees have shot down a contract offer.

The Quincy Federation tallied its members' votes Tuesday and the contract ratification did not pass, according QPS Superintendent Roy Webb.

"We're, of course, disappointed, but we'll go back to the table," Webb said. "I'm still hopeful we'll have an agreement soon."

Negotiators came to an agreement two weeks ago. But, the deal was not final until union members and the Board of Education approved it.

"I'd be lying if I said I wasn't a little surprised and disappointed with (the decision)," QPS Board President Sayeed Ali said. "We worked real well through the negotiating sessions and I know (Quincy Federation) thought they had something they could take to their members"

Ali said he couldn't talk about the details or sticking points on the negotiations, but he said both sides plan to meet separately to talk about the vote and decide where they go from here.

Ali said both sides want to start the school year with a new contract so he expects things to move quickly.

Quincy Federation came close to going on strike earlier this year. Ali doesn't think that will happen this time.

"I don't think we're at that point, and I don't want to speak for them, but our sessions have been pretty smooth," Ali said. We have a good working relationship with (Quincy Federation's) leadership team."

Ali thinks teachers will be in the classroom when school starts, regardless of the contract status.