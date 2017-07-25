Quincy resident shares how to best experience eclipse

Baird said to always use safety filters when viewing the eclipse.

The 2017 total solar eclipse is quickly approaching, and a Quincy resident has tips on how to best experience it.

John Baird is a retired QHS science teacher and has seen eclipses all over the world.

He said safety is always the top priority when watching an eclipse. Make sure you have the proper safety filters, such as special viewing glasses or binoculars with foil over them. Baird said it could definitely hurt your eyes if you're not careful.

"Quincy is going to be in that level of eclipse, a partial eclipse of about 96 percent," he said. "Now it will start to get a little darker, but not totally dark at all. It may make some people think that they can safely look at it without safety filters. And that's just a really huge problem."

Baird said this will truly be a once in a lifetime experience.

"It's unbelievable," he said. "You can't describe it any other way. I've had people say it's a spiritual experience. It's certainly almost supernatural, and yet, eclipses over the years have helped us understand the very way that nature works through the universe."

The 2017 total solar eclipse will happen on August 21st. Columbia, Missouri and Jefferson City, Missouri are two of the best viewing areas closest to Quincy.