Farmers use tractor drive money to help Great River Honor Flight

A screen grab of the tractor drive back in June.

The North River Iron Club presented a check to GRHF.

Farmers showed their appreciation for Tri-State veterans on Tuesday night.

The North River Iron Club from Palmyra presented a $3,800 check to the Great River Honor Flight. The money was raised during a tractor drive back in June.

Addy Kroeger, a daughter of one of the club members, also donated $40 that she raised by selling baked goods.

That money will help area veterans take flights to their respective war memorials in Washington, D.C.

The next Honor Flight is scheduled for Saturday, August 26. It's the 44th mission.