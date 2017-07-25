Farmers use tractor drive money to help Great River Honor Flight - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Farmers use tractor drive money to help Great River Honor Flight

By Gene Kennedy, Anchor
Farmers showed their appreciation for Tri-State veterans on Tuesday night.

The North River Iron Club from Palmyra presented a $3,800 check to the Great River Honor Flight. The money was raised during a tractor drive back in June.

Addy Kroeger, a daughter of one of the club members, also donated $40 that she raised by selling baked goods.

That money will help area veterans take flights to their respective war memorials in Washington, D.C.

The next Honor Flight is scheduled for Saturday, August 26. It's the 44th mission. 

