QPS employees to return to school despite rejecting contract

Board President Sayeed Ali said he was surprised that the union voted against the agreement.

The sign outside the Quincy Public School district. The district and the employees' union are going to resume contract negotiations.

They've already been well acquainted with the negotiation process this year, and now the Quincy Public School district and its employees' union are about to start looking for yet another compromise.

After celebrating a tentative agreement with the Quincy Federation only a few weeks ago, the school district found itself in an all too familiar bind on Tuesday. The union voted not to accept the agreement, and go back to the drawing board.

"I'd be lying if I said I wasn't a little surprised and disappointed with that." Board President Sayeed Ali said. "I think we worked really well through the negotiating sessions and I know they thought they had something that they could take to their membership."

Quincy Federation Co-President Jen Drew said while the negotiating sessions were much more positive this time around, union members couldn't agree on the offer, because of concerns over the cost of health care.

"It always comes down to insurance costs which are going up across the nation, not just here at Quincy Public Schools." Drew said. "And then whether or not peoples' salaries are going to cover those insurance costs."

Ali added that the district is still holding out hope that an agreement can be met before school starts.

"School starts in a few weeks and the board doesn't want to go into the school year, and their leadership doesn't want to go into the school year either so I think we'll be moving on it fast." Ali said.

Drew agreed, and said the union hopes to get something done before students return to class.

"We are still hoping that we have an agreement before the school year." Drew said. "That is our goal."

Both sides are set to resume negotiations either Thursday of this week, or Monday of next week. Drew said the Quincy Federation does not plan to strike at the beginning of the school year.