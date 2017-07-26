QPS officials discuss current union negotiations

The school board originally planned to vote on the union contract at the July meeting.

Two weeks ago, Quincy Public School board members thought they'd be rubber stamping an agreement at their July meeting, but things haven't gone as smoothly as planned.

Since the Quincy Federation voted down a three-year contract offer, it's back to the negotiation phase.

Board President Sayeed Ali said on Wednesday that the district was waiting to hear back from union representatives, on what its 850 members want to do.

He said the representatives plan on talking with their members to discuss what concerns they had with the offer, so they can figure out why the offer wasn't accepted.

"You know we were surprised, and obviously disappointed that we couldn't vote on it tonight at the board meeting." Ali said. "But we're going to go into executive session and we'll discuss it as a board."

Ali added that after Wednesday night's meeting they planned on trying to get ahold of the union to make arrangements for a negotiating session.

The board also approved the district Title 1 plan, appointments of chairpersons for each committee, and the special education budget presentation.