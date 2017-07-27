Meteorologist Chelsea Smith is part of the WGEM Storm Track Weather team.

Chelsea grew up in Bargersville, Indiana, and her love for weather came from overcoming her fear of thunderstorms at a young age.

She attended Indiana University then transferred to Ball State University where she earned her degree in meteorology. At Indiana University she was a founding member of Alpha Sigma Alpha Sorority. At Ball State University, she was a part of the weather team for WCRD 9.13 radio station and NewsLink Indiana news station. At both colleges, she was a cheerleader for the football, basketball, and volleyball teams. She is a collegiate national all-girl cheer champion.

Chelsea went storm chasing for two weeks in the Great Plains with her class from Ball State. She chased over eight tornadoes in Eastern Colorado in one day.

Chelsea has competed in the Miss America Organization. She placed in the Top 11 at Miss Indiana and was the Miracle Maker for raising the most money for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Chelsea loves spending her free time with her one-year-old Yorkie named Boomer.