GRIDIRON PREVIEW: Sophomores set tone at North Shelby

The North remembers.



And the North Shelby football team remembers the program's first playoff win in almost a decade in 2016.



"For a long time we've just been losing but since we got to that postseason game and won that post season game (for the first time) since 2008 you just get hungry for another win," said senior lineman Logan Jackson.



Jackson has been part of both the ups and downs of the North Shelby program, including the team's move to eight-man football last season. However, after that taste of success last season the Raiders have forgotten the years that weren't kind to football in Shelbyville.



As head coach Seth Bass enters his second season with the Raiders, he continues to try and change the culture of the team.



"That's going to be huge for us taking the next step," says Bass.



"We've got a very talented group and I think we've got a pretty good window to do some special things these next couple of years."



The questions about North Shelby, though, come from a very young team full of sophomores.



"There is a lot of weight on our shoulders," said sophomore quarterback Dayton Mettes.



"We're not seniors but it feels like we're the upperclassmen on this team."



But inexperience doesn't always equal losses in Bass' eyes.



"With us being pretty sophomore heavy I think we we're definitely inexperienced but they've worked their buts off in the weight room," he said.



"I think, overall, we have a chance to be a deeper and possibly better team."



On an eight man football team, especially, losing five starters from last season can be a devastating blow. But Bass' Raiders are determined not to take a step back.



"They're obviously some very big losses but I think we have a chance to be a much deeper team," he said.



"Those guys took a lot of pressure off of our freshmen last year so we were able to sprinkle them in and get them some experience at the end of the year."



With goals of winning another playoff game or two the Raiders hope the only steps they take carry them across the goal line.



The Raiders take the field for the first time on August 18th on the road against Northwest and will actually travel outside the Show-Me State for a game in Kansas this season.

