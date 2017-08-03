Missouri Secretary of State discusses new voter ID law

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft toured the state discussing the new photo voter I.D. law.

The law went into effect in June and it's something Ashcroft said hopes will get more people to the polls. The law now requires a government issued photo I.D. such as a passport or driver's licenses. If you don't have either, you will be able to cast a provisional ballot. The ballot will only be counted if your signature matches the signature in the voter registry.

"It used to be if you couldn't prove your identity, you weren't allowed to vote," he said. "Now, we let you vote. We seal that ballot and then we go ahead and verify your identity. Even if we verify that yes, you were allowed to vote after the polls closed on election day, your vote can still count."

If you need a photo I.D. card and do not have one, the secretary of state's office will help you get one and all the documents needed for it for free.