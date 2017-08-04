Quincy man arrested for DUI following two crashes

A Quincy man was arrested for a DUI and other offenses after police said he caused two crashes.

Quincy Police reported that around 1:20 a.m. Friday Parker Higgins, 21, rear-ended a vehicle near 22nd and Broadway.

Officers said he then turned onto 22nd Street and hit a motor home that was parked on the street.

Higgins was taken into custody and has since been released on cash bond.

He was arrested for DUI alcohol, leaving the scene, failure to reduce speed, and improper traffic lane usage.