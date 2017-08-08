Mobile veterans center stops in Palmyra

The center will be back in September in Hannibal

A one-stop shop to help Missouri veterans visited Palmyra on Tuesday.

The Columbia Veterans Center came to the Marion County Courthouse, offering vets resources such as marital and family counseling, job referrals, benefit assistance and education programs. The trailer travels to different counties throughout Missouri offering assistance. Coordinators said it's important to help our veterans who've done so much for us.

"Anything they need, we help them out," said Outreach Coordinator for Columbia Veterans Center, Mark Johnson." We never leave a veteran behind. In combat, you never leave a soldier behind, so our objective is when they come back, we won't leave the veteran behind either."

For veterans who couldn't make it today, the mobile vet center will be in Hannibal next month, but the specific date and location hasn't been released yet.