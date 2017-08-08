GRIDIRON PREVIEW: Macomb embracing change on offense and sidelines

Changes have come to the Macomb football program and not in a small way. For the first time in 21 year the Bombers have a new head coach on the sidelines as former assistant Tony Westen takes control of the program.



"We're going in a different direction and amping things up a little bit," said Westen.



With Westen comes a new energy surrounding the team even though the Bombers have missed the postseason for the last four years.



"I see guys who we walk up to and ask the question 'Are you ready to give everything to you?' Right now, we're getting a lot of yeses," said the new head coach.



"We're working on a lot more energy this year than last year," said senior receiver and linebacker Judson Thompson.



"Last year we didn't bring it. We just expected to lose last year.This year, we're going to expect different."



Behind the new Bombers head coach is a group Westen has been coaching since their junior high seasons in an experienced senior class looking to leave its mark on the program.

"Our seniors are our biggest class which means more leaders for everyone to look up to," says senior quarterback Jacob Burg.



"We've all been leaders all the way up from junior high football until now so we're just built for it."



Burg, meanwhile, returns as the starting quarterback to lead a new look-offense that the Bombers are keeping under wraps.



It'll be different then what we've done. It's exciting," Burg hinted. "We'll be running and gunning. Hopefully we score a lot of points off it."



On defense, however, the Bombers are trying to fix a communication problem that allowed more than 32 points per game in 2016.



"Communication is key," said Thompson.



"That's what we've been working on a lot recently. There's been a lot of talking on both sides of the ball but mainly on defense. We need to talk to each other."



The Bombers open things up at home on August 25 against Lincoln which is one of just four home games Macomb will play this year.





