Illinois preparing to make roads safe for solar eclipse

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois Department of Transportation officials say efforts are underway to make sure traffic keeps moving and roadways are safe during the upcoming solar eclipse.

The Carbondale area in southern Illinois is in the path of a total eclipse on Aug. 21. The rest of Illinois will see a partial eclipse.

IDOT officials say lane closures for major state projects in southern Illinois will be temporarily lifted during the weekend before the eclipse and the following day. The state expects up to 200,000 people to visit southern Illinois to view the eclipse and attend festivities.

IDOT officials say unlike some states, Illinois isn't placing any special restrictions on truck activities because of the eclipse. The state is planning to use digital message boards to communicate traffic and safety messages.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.