Northeast Missouri residents head to the polls

LA GRANGE, Mo. (WGEM) -

La Grange, Missouri residents have agreed to pay a sales tax on out-of-state purchases -- mainly online sales. With just 119 people voting, 52% voted yes.

La Grange City Administrator John Roach says the city won't get much funding from the tax immediately but, he looks at it as a plan for the future if online sales really take off.

Residents in the Van-Far School District also headed to the polls Tuesday, and shot down a 58 cent tax levy increase. If approved, the money would have gone into the operations fund to help overcome a $400,000 loss in state funding over the past five years, but 56% of voters said no, 44% said yes.

