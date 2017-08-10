NECAC collecting socks for needy

NECAC is holding a sock drive, they are asking for donations of new socks of all sizes.

The socks will be given out on October 19th at Project Community Connect, an event that brings together local agencies to help those in need.

"We're hoping that we can get enough to help those in need to have the socks that they need to get through winter," said Cassandra Lorenson. "Without socks there are tons of illnesses and everything else that goes on. Socks are highly requested yet seldomly donated."

You can drop off socks in a donation box at the NECAC Hannibal Office or Great Clips.

