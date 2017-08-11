Back to school help fair to give backpacks, exams to kids

For many students, school starts next week and if you don't have all your school supplies yet, consider the back to school help fair on Saturday.

First Baptist Church in Quincy is holding a one-stop-shop for back to school needs. Kids of all grades will be able to get fully stocked backpacks with everything from Ziploc bags, to notebooks, to pencils. They can also get clothing, sports physicals, haircuts and dental exams.

"The need is so great," said Senior Pastor at First Baptist Church, Dr. Orville B. Jones Jr. "When you look at parents who have multiple kids in the home the average cost for getting a child ready to go to school these days is around $600 per child. When you have four or five kids that just gets to be an astronomical amount of money," said Jones.

The fair will be held Saturday at 8:15 a.m. at First Baptist Church at 739 N. 8th Street in Quincy. There will be a shuttle for kids to get to the Adams County Health Department for their exams.

The church is asking anyone that comes to bring a canned food item to help the soup kitchens at Madonna House and Horizons.