Mark Twain Boyhood Home and Museum honored

A big honor for the Mark Twain Boyhood Home and Museum.

The September issue of True West Magazine names the home as one of the 10 best west museums. The museum's exhibit 'Roughin' It,' which focuses on Mark Twain's trips to the west and his book "Roughin It" was highlighted.

Officials said the recognition could help to increase tourism in Hannibal.

"It's quite an honor," said Melissa Cummins, Marketing and Community Relations Manager at the museum. "It shows what Hannibal does to keep Mark Twain's legacy alive. Not only in the Mark Twain Boyhood Home and Museum, but we have the river boat and the cave and other museums located in Hannibal, Missouri that are all dedicated to keeping that legacy," said Cummins.

The museum was also recently nominated in USA Today's ten best Missouri attractions.