GRIDIRON PREVIEW: West Central returns and reloads with experience

A little more than a year after taking an assistant coaching position on the West Central sidelines Adam Brockhouse has now been promoted to the Cougars head coach and inherits a team with loads of optimism heading into the 2017 season.



"Especially with Coach Brockhouse, we've got a lot of momentum behind us and we're looking to upset some people," said senior lineman Bryan Wade.



"We've got the mentality that we're going to go into some home fields and upset some people. They're not going to be ready for it, so we have to be."



This, meanwhile, is the optimism that surrounds a team that won just two games in 2016. However, after the injury bug bit the Cougars hard last season, it is no wonder they are ready to move on and return to the playoffs for the first time since 2015.



"Last year was just an unfortunate spiral," said Brockhouse. "After we lost (Adam Armstrong) there were just a few unfortunate mishaps that you wouldn't see coming."





But for the Cougars to be successful in 2017 it can't just be the seniors, who number in the double digits, who carry the load. A 15-man freshman class will need to step up and according to the seniors, they already are.



"When I was a freshmen I thought I was picking it up pretty well but they seem to be doing it really fast," said senior running back and linebacker Adam Armstrong.



"They really don't know what's going on. They're just reacting and playing football and they look really good giving our first team offense a good look defensively. I'm very pleased in their progression right now," said the Cougars' head coach.



Regardless, one area of the field where the team feels its the most solid is at the line of scrimmage and for them, their battles will be fought and won up front.



"We've been starting together since our sophomore year so we're pretty solid upfront and we're looking forward to having a good year," said Wade.



That is certainly going to come in handy, especially with a revolving door of ready and able running backs at Brockhouse's disposal.



"I'm looking at rotating four backs in and out which is nice because we can move quicker than I even want to," said Brockhouse.



And that backfield will waste no time getting acquainted to the to WIVC when the Cougars open their season on the road against Brown County on August 25.





