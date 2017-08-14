Adams County not looking to consolidate government bodies despite new law

Outside look of the Adams County Courthouse.

A new Illinois law could reduce the number of local governing units around the state.

Governor Bruce Rauner signed the bill Monday allowing county boards to dissolve or consolidate government units appointed by the county. It would also allow townships to consolidate with municipalities via referendums.

The Adams County Board Chairman says that's where the law may have its biggest impact.

"There's some areas away from there that I know as cities grow, they've moved into the townships," Chairman Les Post said. "There's townships out here that only actually maintain three or five miles of road now."

Adams County Board members say they'll be happy to help facilitate consolidating of any bodies wanting to, but won't force any to at this time.