GRIDIRON PREVIEW: Paris determined to fight on despite low numbers

Just two years removed from a district championship game appearance the Paris Coyotes are trying their hardest to keep a full team on the field.

As the start of the season fast approaches Paris has less than 20 healthy players to put in pads.



"What I don't like is that we only have 17 players (in pads) tonight," said head coach Gary Crusha ahead of the team's annual jamboree scrimmage.



"Depth is going to be a big issue."



But the Coyotes aren't worrying about a low turnout because they have a season to prepare for with plenty of returning talent to display on Friday nights.

"We have a chip on our shoulder, we really do," said senior lineman Trenton Morgan.



"We want to prove the people who didn't come out wrong. We want to prove to everybody that we are still a good football team even with 17 people compared to teams that have forty."



Talent, like senior Breck Hancock, who after making his mark as a linebacker will now also play quarterback this year for the first time.



"With the offense we run it really wasn't that hard to learn. I learned it in a week and I think it's worked good for us," said Hancock.



It wasn't a move Hancock expected to make, especially while closing in on the top 10 list for career tackles in the state. However, it was a move he was willing to make for his teammates.



"We decided that our best athlete and our best football player was him so gave him the ball and said 'You're going to be our leader on both sides of the ball this year,"' said Crusha.



"I accepted it. I'll do anything to help the team out," said Hancock.

The good news for the new QB, though, is that Paris returns almost its entire line to guard their 220-pound signal caller.



"Oh it's going to help us out tremendously. Across the board everybody who starts on our line has started at least one game and got valuable playing time," said Morgan.



But while depth may not be the Coyotes' biggest weapon their determination to not let it hurt them might be.



Meanwhile, Paris will open its schedule on Friday with a road games against Harrisburg.














