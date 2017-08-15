QPS and Union set mediation date - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

QPS and Union set mediation date

By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
The two sides will meet on August 31.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Quincy Public Schools and the Quincy Federation have set a date for their meeting with a federal mediator.

Superintendent Roy Webb said on Tuesday that the two sides will meet on August 31.

The meeting comes after the union voted down the most recent offer from the school district.

