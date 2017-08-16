QPS staff gets ready for the first day

Quincy Public School staff got ready for the first day of class on Thursday.

Teachers and administrators gathered at the Morrison Theater at Quincy Junior High School to set out expectations for the school year. Staff listened to speeches from officials at the district and were able to ask questions.

Quincy Public Schools Superintendent Roy Webb says although there are still things that need to be done, it's important to start the school year off on the right foot.

"Teachers are concentrating on their kids and trying to get their classrooms ready," said Webb. "They are getting those final preparations ready and being kid centered. There are still things we have to do like collect an agreement, and work on construction items. We still have things to do, but right now, today, they are focused on kids."

After listening to the superintendent, teachers were bussed back to their schools and listened to speeches from their principals.