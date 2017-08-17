Local organizations awarded grant money

Nearly $110,000 in grant money was given out to 12 counties in West Central Illinois and Northeast Missouri.

Community Foundations serving West Central Illinois and Northeast Missouri awarded 42 grants to local non-profit organizations. Organizations such as the Quincy Art Center, Mark Twain Museum, and the Madonna House received grant money. Jill Arnold Blickhan, President and CEO of Community Foundations said it's important to help organizations throughout the community.

"Each one of those organizations are doing its piece whether it is feeding the hungry, educating our children, or making sure the arts are alive in our communities," she said. "They are doing their piece to make the communities not only good today, but good and great tomorrow."

The checks were awarded during a presentation at Cheerful Home in Quincy.