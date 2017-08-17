John Wood holds new student orientation - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

John Wood holds new student orientation

Posted:
By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Students got the chance to learn more about John Wood before class starts. Students got the chance to learn more about John Wood before class starts.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Many students across the Tri-states are getting ready to head to college for the fall. That's no different at John Wood Community College, where they held orientation on Thursday night.

John Wood expects around 450 incoming freshmen, and some of them were able to get a feel for college life.

Students took part in orientation at the Quincy campus. They were able to ask any sort of last minute questions they had, and get a chance to see where their classes will be.

Incoming freshman Cole Thompson said he's planning on studying architecture at a four-year university, but he's going to John Wood first, in order to knock out some of his prerequisites.

"It's local, but not only that, it's a lot of opportunities through John Wood, all of your classes transfer, and I received a leadership scholarship so that was a big part of my decision." Thompson said.

Classes begin on Monday, August 21.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.