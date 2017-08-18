Hotels booking up for solar eclipse

Many hotels in Quincy are filling up quickly as the solar eclipse approaches.

Hotels like Town and County Inn and Suites said as Monday approaches they are getting busier. To help accommodate the rush of people trying to catch the eclipse, staff will get more hours.

Hotel Manger Dax Fohey said the eclipse has been great for business.

"Just 10 days ago somebody asked me the question if we were filling up for the eclipse and I laughed and said we only have 15 rooms sold for Sunday night and if it is happening I don't see it. 10 days later, now I only have 15 rooms left to sale," said Fohey.

The hotel will be offering shuttle rides to and from the hotel to the airport and train station.