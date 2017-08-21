Local vets prepare for Honor Flight Mission 44

John Wood CC was the location of the meeting.

Local veterans are getting ready to take flight next week on Mission 44 of the Great River Honor Flight.

The flight consists of veterans who fought in Vietnam, Korea, and World War II.

Vets and their families got their travel plans along with a t-shirt and hat for the trip.

Local veterans said they are excited for this trip because they didn't get this kind of recognition years ago.

"I'm very excited," Vietnam Veteran Ron Walter said. "It's a lot of fun because when we came home, there was no honor about none of it. I wouldn't wear this Vietnam hat for 30 years, you know. Now, I'm kind of proud of it."

"I'm excited, it's going to be a once in a lifetime opportunity as far as I'm concerned," Navy Veteran Marvin Davidson said.

The group leaves next Saturday, August 26 from Quincy and fly out of St. Louis Lambert International Airport.