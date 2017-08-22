WGEM SC Prep Athlete of the Week Ballot (Wk 3)

Below is a list of the nominees for The Hannibal Regional WGEM SportsCenter Prep Athlete of the Week. The fan vote counts as one vote in the total vote process with 10 sports broadcasters/writers submitting ballots as well. The winner will be announced Tuesday morning at 7:20 on WGEM SportsCenter -- ESPN 1440 AM & FM 98.9, WGEM-AM app, or WGEM.com/sports.

From Sept. 4 - Sept. 10

Adam Albright (Hannibal) -- Tying a school record with six goals against Mexico on Wednesday, Albright scored three in each half to help the Pirates stay perfect at 3-0 in the North Central Missouri Conference.

Jirehl Brock (QHS) -- Capturing their first win of the season Friday on the road, Brock scampered for 130 yards on 28 carries to lead the team while also pulling in 52 yards receiving -- 38 on a key fourth-down play to set up the winning score.

Jacob Bryan (Illini West) -- The runner finished first in the boys race at the PORTA Invitational with a time of 16:23.8 and helped the Illini West cross country team win the title.

Ashleigh Creek (Scotland County) -- In the title game of the North Shelby Tournament on Saturday, Creek allowed one hit in the first inning and that was it as the Tigers won the title. She added 11 strikeouts in the contest and had a double at the plate. She earned wins during the week over Harrisburg and Knox County.

Anna Dively (Macomb) -- Assisting her way to an MVP award as the Bombers went 3-1 at the West Central Tournament on Saturday, Dively also helped the team pick up wins earlier in the week with 18 assists to beat Galesburg and 18 on Tuesday in a win over Mid-West Central.

Joe Hendricker (Brown County) -- Improving to 3-0 on the season, the senior completed 7 of 8 for 154 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for another score. His final touchdown came on a pass in overtime that sealed the victory.

Riley Langford (West Hancock) -- In an interesting IL-MO matchup, the Titans rushed for over 400 yards as Langford finished with 113 yards on the ground and a score. He also recorded an interception on defense right before half in the win.

Justin Shireman (Pleasant Hill) -- Usually one interception returned for a touchdown would highlight someone's night, but Shireman did it twice -- 41 and 37 yards -- on the road capped by 55-yard touchdown run in third to finish off the win.

Jaeden Smith (QHS) -- Golden goals are hard to come by and Smith's this week to beat crosstown rival QND was one of the sweetest. Smith scored 64 seconds into the second overtime for the win. The junior tallied a goal earlier in the week to help beat United Township.

Brooke Wilson (Palmyra) -- The senior drove in plenty of runs last week highlighted by a two-run walkoff homer on Saturday to beat Schuyler County as the team finished second at the Cairo Tournament. She added an RBI double in the game as well. Earlier in the week she went 3 for 4 with a home run and five RBIs to beat Canton.