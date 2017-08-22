WGEM SC Prep Athlete of the Week Ballot (Wk 4)

Below is a list of the nominees for The Hannibal Regional WGEM SportsCenter Prep Athlete of the Week. The fan vote counts as one vote in the total vote process with 10 sports broadcasters/writers submitting ballots as well. The winner will be announced Tuesday morning at 7:20 on WGEM SportsCenter -- ESPN 1440 AM & FM 98.9, WGEM-AM app, or WGEM.com/sports.

From Sept. 11- Sept. 17

Cory Allensworth (Hannibal) -- The Pirates jumped to the front of the North Central Missouri Conference in soccer with help from Allensworth's big week -- goal and an assist to beat Marshall, five goals against Fulton while starting the week with a hat trick and three assists versus Mexico.

Haley Bautch (Hannibal) -- Driving in runs was the calling card for the softball hitter, who drove in two runs to tie the championship game of the Warrenton Tournament. The Pirates won the tourney as Bautch also tripled earlier in the day and added a triple on Thursday to help beat Boonville.

Jirehl Brock (QHS) -- Now winners of two straight, the Blue Devils kicked off Western Big 6 play in style as the junior running back went for 244 yards rushing and four touchdowns to beat Galesburg.

Jacob Bryan (Illini West) -- Helping the team also claim first place at the 17th annual Running Raider Classic, Bryan cruised to a first-place finish in 16 minutes, 12 seconds at South Park in Quincy. His win is coming off a disappointing finish a year ago when he collapsed near the finish line, coming in fourth.

Nate Ferguson (Bushnell-West Prairie) -- Now 4-0 to start the season the Sparclones used another big night on the ground from Ferguson to take care of Illini West. Ferguson scampered for 129 yards rushing and a score while running in a two-point conversation in the third quarter.

Lydia Kurfman (QHS) -- Winning the 17th annual Running Raider Classic on Tuesday in 18 minutes, 49 seconds, the Blue Devil helped her team take the title, too.

Hayden Miller (Knox County) -- Mr. Everything was at it again Friday night in a win over Harrisburg, rushing for 109 yards and a score on 11 carries while catching eight passes -- two touchdowns --for 123 yards. He also ran in three, two-point conversions and picked off two passes on defense.

Peyton Plunkett (Palmyra) -- In a nice 20-6 Clarence Cannon Conference win at Kahoka, Plunkett did damage on both sides of the ball starting on offense by running for 103 yards and finishing with 11 tackles on defense.

Mason Uhlmeyer (North Shelby) -- Efficiency was the key for the Raider in a win Friday completing just three passes with all three going for touchdowns. On the ground he gained 230 yards rushing and scored for times.

Mackenzie West (Monroe City) -- At the Louisiana Softball Tournament on Saturday, West tossed a two-hit shutout in a 6-0 victory over Highland to win the title. She struck out seven in the title game and also earned the win in the semifinal.