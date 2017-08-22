WGEM SC Prep Athlete of the Week Ballot (Wk 5)

Below is a list of the nominees for The Hannibal Regional WGEM SportsCenter Prep Athlete of the Week. The fan vote counts as one vote in the total vote process with 10 sports broadcasters/writers submitting ballots as well. The winner will be announced Tuesday morning at 7:20 on WGEM SportsCenter -- ESPN 1440 AM & FM 98.9, WGEM-AM app, or WGEM.com/sports.

From Sept. 18 - Sept. 24

Jirehl Brock (QHS) -- The talk of the area this weekend, Brock ran over and ran by Rock Island on the road to help the Blue Devils pick up their second win in the Western Big 6 with 260 yards rushing and three touchdowns. He also had 30 yards receiving.

Amber Dilsaver (Fort Madison) -- The Bloodhounds volleyball squad won the Holy Trinity Classic for the first time in program history, knocking off the host favorite with Dilsaver playing great with 11 blocks on the day and three coming in the title match against the host. She finished the tournament with a team-high 52 kills and three aces.

Riley Langford (West Hancock) -- Big plays all around from the senior helped the Titans pick up the win at QND on Friday. He not only had an interception on defense but had the biggest play of the game -- a 75-yard screen pass down his own sideline to take the lead for good. He finished with 111 yards rushing, three total scores and two, 2-point conversations.

Alex McCulla (QND) -- The youngster had a fun week on the links, starting on Monday by helping the Raiders grab a win over QHS in annual Ryder Cup match by taking points in both low ball and match play events. Later in the week he won the West Central Conference Pre-Tournament with a 73.

Hayden Miller (Knox County) -- Mr. Everything was back at it this weekend in a win at Salisbury, accumulating 238 total yards (129 receiving and 109 rushing) and four touchdowns as the Eagles improved to 4-2. Miller also had an interception on defense.

Cole Pennewell (Monroe City) -- Staying undefeated on the season with a win at home over Brookfield, Pennewell scored three straight times to start the game for the Panthers while finishing with a game-high 239 yards rushing on 24 attempts.

Robby Phillips (QHS) -- In a wild one Tuesday against Rock Island, the Blue Devil scored what would be the game-winning goal in the 60th minute to hand the Rocks their first loss. He also had an assist in the match while a day later had a goal in a win over Jacksonville.

Devin Tynan (Brown County) -- The back was at it again on Friday, this time going for 221 yards rushing in the game and two touchdowns in the fourth quarter as the Hornets pulled out a wild win on the road against Unity.

Brooke Wilson (Palmyra) -- Driving in runs continues to be the Lady Panther's main mission this season as she started the week going 3 for 4 with three RBIs to beat Highland on the road. At the Centralia Tournament on Saturday she drove in a key run in a win over Macon and also had a double against Monett.