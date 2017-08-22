Golden goal performance equals award for Smith

Each week the WGEM SportsCenter crew team up with Hannibal Regional to discuss which area high school athlete performed the best and then give the athlete a few minutes of well-deserved fame. After the online fan vote is added to the 10 votes from area sports broadcasters and writers, a winner is announced each Tuesday on the morning radio show. Plus, we will cap the prep season at the end of the year by awarding a male and female prep athlete who has also stood out academically with a $1,000 scholarship.

The 2017-18 weekly winners of The Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week!

Week 3 (Sept. 4 - Sept. 10): Jaeden Smith, QHS soccer

Golden goals are hard to come by and Smith's last week to beat crosstown rival QND was one of the sweetest. Smith scored 64 seconds into the second overtime for the win. The junior tallied a goal earlier in the week to help beat United Township.

Week 2 (Aug. 28 - Sept. 3): Alex Gully, Fort Madison football

Week 1 (Aug. 21 - Aug. 27): Reed Hyer, Quincy Notre Dame football