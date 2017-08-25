Trial date set for Lovelace lawsuit

Quincy Police Detective Adam Gibson (left) and Curtis Lovelace during their testimonies in the second trial.

A trial date for the federal lawsuit filed by former Adams County prosecutor Curtis Lovelace was set this week for late 2019.

Lovelace filed the lawsuit in May against several defendants, just two months after he was acquitted of murdering his first wife Cory back in 2006. The defendants named in the lawsuit include:

Adam Gibson (Quincy Police Detective)

Robert Copley (Quincy Police Chief)

John Summers (Quincy Police Sergeant)

Dina Dreyer (Quincy Police Lieutenant)

Anjanette Biswell (Quincy Police Detective)

City of Quincy

Adams County

Gary Farha (Adams County State's Attorney)

James Keller (Adams County Coroner)

Unknown Quincy Police officers

According to a scheduling order filed Tuesday, the lawsuit was scheduled for trial beginning Oct. 15, 2019. The final pre-trial conference was scheduled for Sept. 30, 2019.

Lovelace was arrested in August 2014 on a first-degree murder charge. His first trial in February 2016 ended in a mistrial, while his second trial, held in Sangamon County, ended with a not guilty verdict.

The 11-count lawsuit states Lovelace was deprived "of his constitutional right to a fair trial by withholding and suppressing exculpatory and impeachment evidence and by fabricating evidence against plaintiff." It states the defendant officers, Farha and Keller intentionally withheld exculpatory and impeachment evidence from Lovelace and the prosecution, which mislead and misdirected his prosecution.

