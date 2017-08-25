Marion County Endowment Fund holds annual grant awards

The Marion County Endowment Fund held its third annual grant awards Friday.

Two local not-for-profits were awarded grants, the fund was created to keep local money working for local causes.

The grants mark the third annual competitive grant awards presented from the Marion County Endowment. Organizations receiving grants included Families and Communities Together, a fiscal sponsor for Project Community Connect, which will use the funds for an event for homeless prevention, and Douglas Community Services for its Teens in Motion Program.

"We don't apply for any government funding so we rely heavily on the generosity of foundations such as the Marion County Endowment Fund and community," said Teens in Motion Coordinator Nicole Martin. "And the generosity of individuals so when we connect with organizations like this and they see the impact that our program has on the youth and its so rewarding," she said.

Applications for grants were reviewed by the Marion County Fund Council-- made up of representatives of the county.