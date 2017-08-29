WGEM, Hy-Vee and Niemann Foods partner to raise funds for hurricane victims

WGEM has partnered with Hy-Vee and Niemann Foods to raise funds for the victims of the recent hurricanes.

Niemann Foods is accepting donations at all of its County Market stores in the WGEM viewing area. Customers at those stores will be able to donate at the checkouts.

Officials said donations at County Market can be between $1 and $1,000.

Hy-Vee customers will have the option to donate $1 or $5 amounts at a cash register at any Hy-Vee store. They can add the donation amount to their purchases or donate separately.

The company will match all donations received from Aug. 30 to Sept. 30. up to $100,000.

“No matter where we are from, we all stand with the people of Texas impacted by the devastation of Hurricane Harvey,” Randy Edeker, chairman, president and CEO of Hy-Vee, said. “We look forward to working with customers to bolster relief efforts for this unprecedented and catastrophic event.”

Hy-Vee will partner with the American Red Cross to distribute the funds, which will help support volunteer efforts, opening shelters and providing meals and other supplies.

“Due to the generous efforts of Hy-Vee and its customers we can help meet the historic need coming from Texans as the result of Hurricane Harvey,” Leslie Schaffer, regional executive, Iowa Region of American Red Cross, said.

Click here for donation information from the American Red Cross.