Fort Madison redemption center closed for part of the week because it ran out of money

The redemption center that just opened this week in Fort Madison is closed for most of the week because the center isn't getting the money from vendors.



Owner Ron Sharp said he handed out lots of money in returns but only had two vendors show up to collect.

He said there was a lot of business and people came in with thousands of bottles and never dreamed of being so busy but also running out funds.

Sharp posted to Facebook and said he will not be buying cans until later in the week. He is sorry that the center ran out of money.

Before, the center had no limit but now Sharp said there will be a $25 limit per day per person.

The center is normally open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.