New health service app launches in Tri-States

A new app will now help find local health and social services providers faster and easier.

Johego is a new and free app that was officially introduced to the public Friday. They said this app will allow you to locate the nearest food banks, overnight shelters, medical facilities, and more.

"The issues that has been in the community finding the resources you need in a timely manner. So the app will be very helpful with people to go to one resource," said Amanda Wosman the Community Project Coordinator of Hannibal Regional. "It's up-to-date, it's live and everything will be available to them as far as a phone number to call, a website, and even directions on how to drive to the office."

They said in the next couple of months they will be adding hours of operation of providers, financial requirements, and documentation requirements.

"With our app organizations, individuals can find the information they need with in the matter of a few minutes," said Michael Kehoe the founder and Executive Director of Johego. "They can see more clients within a given week or spend more time with their existing clients in order to provide more effective care."

He said he welcomes feedback and input on the app in order to help improve Johego.