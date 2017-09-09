Clark County woman injured in rollover crash

Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a rollover crash Saturday morning in Clark County.
Trooper Smith said 46-year-old Marilyn Barnhart from Wayland, Missouri was traveling westbound on US 136, near County Road 401.
The crash report said she traveled off the left side of the road, hit a mailbox, and overturned in a ditch.
Smith said Barnhardt was taken to Blessing Hospital by air evac with serious injuries.
The report added that Barnhardt was wearing a safety device and her car was totaled in the crash.
