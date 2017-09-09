Local fire department unveils new station

The new station can fit all of the trucks safely, each with their own bay

The new station sits next door to the old one on Jefferson St.

The Pittsfield Fire Department and city leader cutting the ribbon to the new station

After years of working in a small work space, the Pittsfield Fire Department finally got an upgrade and the community came together to show their support for the firefighters.

It's the beginning of a new era for the Pittsfield Fire Department as they unveil the new 6,000 square foot fire house to the community on Saturday.

"We put the room for expansion in there," Chief Jason White said. "If we ever have to go to a paid department, living quarters can be put above the administrative area. It's built on the best dime possible.

It cost $680,000 to build the new station. The community raised money to help with part of the construction, and the department said thank you to those in the crowd with free lunch.

"We were able to raise over $150,000 to go towards the building," White said. "They have always been behind us. We have the best community as far as supporting our guys."

White said all of their trucks had been stored in the older building, but with the newer building next door, all of their trucks can fit safely.

"The trucks were stacked back to back so trying to get out of the house was always a worry for the officer in charge, whether it be me, our assistant chief, captains," White added.

White said response times will be faster and residents said safety is a top priority.

"it's a critical factor that they can respond faster," resident Kristina Winner said. "They have more trucks, they have more space."

White said the new move will better serve the area.

"It's going to improve us two-fold," White said. "I can't say enough how much of an improvement this is going to be for us."

Officials said the old building will still be used for brush trucks and other storage.