Rib and Wing Festival a big hit for a good cause

By David Beuttel, Multimedia Journalist
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

Smoke filled the sky Saturday afternoon for an annual cook off that serves hundreds of people. 

The third annual Hannibal Free Clinic Rib and Wing Festival dished out more than 1,000 racks of ribs and 300 pounds of wings.

Organizers said 16 teams competed for bragging rights, with all the proceeds going to the volunteer based clinic that provides basic medical care for adults who don't have insurance.   

"I know there's pretty steep competition, so if we could brag that we are just some back yard guys having a good time, if we would win, which I hope we do, that would be great," competitor Steven Meyer said. "If we don't, hey it was for a good cause."

Organizers said the clinic operates only on donations.

The goal was to raise $25,000.

