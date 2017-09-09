Saturday's Area Scores-September 9

**College Football**
(NCAA D-I F)
22) Western Illinois: 38
Northern Arizona: 20
Max Norris: 23 carries, 103yds, TD
Sean McGuire: 20-26 pass, 210yds, Pass TD, Rush TD
WIU Defense: 57yds rushing allowed
Leathernecks: (2-0)
(NCAA D-II)
Alderson Broaddus: 21
Quincy: 50
Chris Harris: 18 carries, 155yds, 3 TDs
Hawks: (1-1)
(NAIA)
2) Baker: 67
Culver-Stockton: 7
Wildcats: (0-3)
**High School Soccer, Boys**
Normal Community: 1
QND: 2
Connor Fenton: Goal
Seth Anderson: Goal
Raiders: (8-2)
(Moberly Tournament)
*Championship
Canton: 0
Fort Osage: 3
*Semifinal
Canton: 4
Fatima: 2
**High School Volleyball**
(Lincoln Tournament)
*3rd Place Match
Deer Creed-Mackinaw: 0
QND: 2
(25-22, 25-18)
Sydney Hummert: 10 Kills
*Pool Play
Limestone: 2
QND: 0
(29-27, 25-8)
Molly Penn: 4 blocks
QND: 2
Peoria ND: 0
(25-17,25-18)
Hummert: 8 Kills, 8 Digs
(North Scott Invite)
Bettendorf: 2
Quincy High: 0
(21-10, 21-17)
Woodward Granger: 1
QHS: 2
(16-21, 21-14, 16-14)
Lexi Wolf: 6 Kills
Clinton: 0
QHS: 2
(21-17, 21-19)
Keagham Rodemich: 6 Kills
Cedar Rapids Xavier: 2
QHS: 0
(25-9, 25-13)
Blue Devils: (10-4 ovr)
(Jacksonville Tournament)
Morton: 0
West Prairie: 2
(25-16, 25-18)
(West Central Tournament)
Macomb: 2
Knoxville: 1
(20-25, 29-27, 15-9)
Alex Neve: 9 Kills, 2 Blocks
ROWVA: 0
Macomb: 2
(25-16, 25-14)
Jordyn Hare: 5 Kills, 3 Aces
United: 2
Macomb: 0
(25-16, 25-18)
Cambridge: 0
Macomb: 2
(25-9, 25-6)
Hare: 7 Kills, 6 Aces
Anna Dively: Tournament MVP
**High School Softball**
(Cairo Tournament)
*Championship
Palmyra: 5
Macon: 8
Megan Stone: HR, 2 RBI
*Semifinals
Schuyler County: 3
Palmyra: 5
Brooke Wilson: 2-run walk-off HR
(North Shelby Tournament)
*Championship
Paris: 0
Scotland County: 9
*Bracket Play
Scotland County: 6
Van- Far: 3
Paris: 10
North Shelby: 3
Mark Twain: 4
Paris: 10
**High School Golf**
(Red Rogers Invite @ Deer Run Golf Course)
*Team Results
1) West Central Winchester - 388
2) Pittsfield - 392
3) Payson-Seymour - 399
*Individual Results
1) Connor Bross (CPC): 81
2) Jacob Dietrich (I. West): 81
3) Cole Williams (W. Central): 86
4) Jadon Wheeler (West Fair Christian Academy): 91
5) Grant Ohnemus (Unity): 93
*Bross beat Dietrich in one hole playoff
**High School Cross Country**
(PORTA Invite)
*Boys Team Results
1) Illini West
2) QND
3) Rushville-Industry
*Boys Individual Results
1) Jacob Bryan (I. West): 16:23
2) Zach Haley (QND): 16:41
3) Dylan Crook (R/I): 16:56
4) Conner Davidson (R/I): 17:07
5) Michael Benning (Spring Lutheran): 17:18
*Girls Team Results
1) Springfield Lutheran
2) Liberty
3) Litchfield
*Girls Individual Results
1) Katelyn Robbins (Liberty): 18:22
2) Kristen Huffman (JX Routt): 18:40
3) Madeline Eck (Lutheran): 18:41
4) Madison Throne (Litchfield): 19:14
5) Bernadette Tournoux (Luterhan): 19:20
(Palmyra Invite)
*Boys Team Results
1) Clark County
2) Palmyra
3) Kirksville
*Boys Individual Results
1) Ayden Nichols (Hannibal) 17:01 (Course Record)
2) Nathan Frazee (Clark Co.) 17:51
3) Carter Munch (Hannibal) 19:02
4) Collin Nelson: (Highland) 19:04
5) Corbyn Harper (Clark Co.) 19:05
*Girls Team Results
1) Hannibal
2) Unity
3) Kirksville
*Girls Individual Results
1) Megan Adams (Unity) 20:57
2) Claudia Nichols (Hannibal) 20:58
3) Sierra Stewart (Clark Co.) 21:36
4) Meredith O'Neal (So. Shelby) 21:57
5) Alayna Pipkin (Hannibal) 22:14
(Lanphier Invite)
Quincy High Girls: 7th Place
Lydia Kurfman: 3rd Place (18:39)
**High School Tennis, Girls**
(Rock Island Invite)
1) Quincy High: 24
2) Moline: 14