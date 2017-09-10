Conover named President of Quincy University

Quincy University’s Board of Trustees unanimously approved the hiring of Phil Conover as president in a special board meeting on Saturday.

The university released the statement late Saturday night.

Conover has been serving as acting president since May 15, 2017 after the resignation of Dr. Robert Gervasi who left to become president of Ohio Dominican University.

Conover will serve as president through the 2018-19 academic year.

“I am honored by the confidence the Board of Trustees has placed in me and I am committed to the long-term success of QU,” said Phil Conover. “This is not something I was looking for, but I have agreed to continue in my service for the greater good of QU because I know how important this institution is to Quincy and the Tri-State area."

The search process for the University’s 24th President launched in June.

“Phil has been a tremendous asset for QU since agreeing to come on board as chief operations officer last December,” said Fr. Tom Nairn, OFM, chair of the QU Board of Trustees. “The steering committee of the board approached Phil with the idea of staying on for a longer term to provide stability and continuity for our students, faculty and staff.”

The university said under Conover, the University has seen several new partnerships including expanded program offerings with John Wood Community College, quantifying QU’s $53 million annual economic benefit to the region.

Conover has an extensive background in higher education including serving as a member and vice-chair of QU’s Board of Trustees and as interim vice president of instruction for John Wood Community College.