Conover named President of Quincy University

Many in Monroe City Missouri are shocked tonight after serious allegations against a Tri-Sate Educator.More >>
Many in Monroe City Missouri are shocked tonight after serious allegations against a Tri-Sate Educator.More >>
Get ready to experience life as the pioneers did. On Saturday, reenactors are depicting life in the 1800s during Frontier Settlement Day in Quincy.More >>
Get ready to experience life as the pioneers did. On Saturday, reenactors are depicting life in the 1800s during Frontier Settlement Day in Quincy.More >>
The ground has been officially broken on the new Champ Clark bridge.More >>
The ground has been officially broken on the new Champ Clark bridge.More >>
A new app will now help find local health and social services providers faster and easier. Johego is a new and free app that was officially introduced to the public today. They said this app will allow you to locate the nearest food banks, overnight shelters, medical facilities, and more.More >>
A new app will now help find local health and social services providers faster and easier. Johego is a new and free app that was officially introduced to the public today. They said this app will allow you to locate the nearest food banks, overnight shelters, medical facilities, and more.More >>
A Quincy man who pleaded guilty in connection with a Quincy robbery was sentenced to prison Friday, according to court records.More >>
A Quincy man who pleaded guilty in connection with a Quincy robbery was sentenced to prison Friday, according to court records.More >>
Court records show a Quincy woman was charged this week with misdemeanor over a month after police found her stranded in an Adams County cornfield.More >>
Court records show a Quincy woman was charged this week with misdemeanor over a month after police found her stranded in an Adams County cornfield.More >>
Authorities said two Adams County residents suspected of trafficking meth from Missouri into Illinois were arrested this week.More >>
Authorities said two Adams County residents suspected of trafficking meth from Missouri into Illinois were arrested this week.More >>
Lee County Sheriff Stacy Weber confirmed Thursday night that former Midwest Academy owner Ben Trane turned himself in and is now in the Lee County Jail on three felony charges.More >>
Lee County Sheriff Stacy Weber confirmed Thursday night that former Midwest Academy owner Ben Trane turned himself in and is now in the Lee County Jail on three felony charges.More >>
Criminal complaints filed in Lee County District Court reveal the accusations against the former owner of Midwest Academy arrested Thursday.More >>
Criminal complaints filed in Lee County District Court reveal the accusations against the former owner of Midwest Academy arrested Thursday.More >>