Endless Summer Car Show for Veterans

Posted:
By David Beuttel, Multimedia Journalist
A car in the car show at the Illinois Veterans Home
Another car in the show Another car in the show
Over 250 cars were in this years show Over 250 cars were in this years show
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Car lovers from the Tri-States made their way to the Illinois Veterans Home to show off their rides at the Endless Summer Car Show.

Organizers said more than 250 cars were on display.

The Tri-State Lug Nuts Car Club sponsors the show for it's 18th year.

Club president Charlie Ledbetter said all of the proceeds go to the Illinois Veterans Home activities fund, which allows Veterans to enjoy certain events throughout the year.

"This is spent directly on the Veterans,"Ledbetter said. "For example, we've bought them a heavy duty popcorn popper so they can have pop corn everyday out here for the veterans. We've bought them a bingo machine. We bought them a jukebox for the social room and everything."

Over the last 18 years, Ledbetter said the car show has raised more than $90,000 for the Vets home.

