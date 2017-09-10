2007 Chiefs reunite for 10th anniversary of state title

The last sounds the 2007 Keokuk football team heard as it walked off the UNI Dome field as state champions were those of thunderous applause and Friday that same team returned to Calvert Stadium in Keokuk to the same sounds.



"It's hard to believe it's been 10 years because it's something you think about pretty often. But it's fun to be back," said former head coach Jayson Campbell.



Ten years afters the 2007 team delivered the program's first and only state title, members from the team were honored before Keokuk's game against Solon Friday night.



"I couldn't imagine a better group of guys to celebrate it with," said former wide receiver James Hurt.



"It was always our goal since, at least, eighth grade so that was a surreal moment for sure. It's something I haven't forgotten in 10 years and I can't imagine I will."



With members from the team now scattered across the country, old teammates got a chance to renew old friendships.



"We'll have that bond forever," said former linebacker and tight end Cole Lockwood.



"We were always a really tight team. It's always cool reminiscing with them and seeing them when you haven't in a long time."



"I've seen a lot of guys in the past 10 years but it's been a while so it will be interesting to see where they are, how they everyone is doing and obviously relive it a little but for sure," said Hurt.



But as their names were called and their championship of Bishop Heelan was relived the 2007 team hopes that those playing now can see what a bunch of kids from Keokuk can do together.



"I would love nothing more than a team form Keokuk to win another state title," said former lineman Mike Neuendorf.



"I'm not hanging on to that 'we're the only state champions' thing at all.



Before the game each of the returning Chiefs had their name called out before the crowd as highlights from the state championship game were read over the loud speaker.





