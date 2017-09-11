Keokuk demolishes dangerous homes to help the city

The city of Keokuk has seen a lot of demolition work this year and residents will now notice a change around neighborhood homes.

As part of the blight remediation program, the city gained ownership of two properties and tore them down.

Crews worked to take down a duplex at 608 Concert Street and another home at 803 Concert Street.

Mayor Tom Marion said the properties were an eye sore and needed to come down to improve its image.

"A lot of these are classified as dangerous buildings," Marion said. "If they are not secured, people can get in them including kids. It's an attractive nuisance, what the legal term is, and so people can get hurt in there or if they collapse, it could damage the building next to it."

The area is now available green space that can be purchased through the city.

Marion said the city isn't in the real estate business but wants to sell these quickly so they can go on the tax roll.