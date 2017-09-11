Police release name of southeast Iowa gunshot victim

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) - Authorities have released the name of a man who died in a hospital after being shot in southeast Iowa.

Police say officers sent to a northeast Burlington neighborhood around 6 a.m. Sunday found the wounded man. He was pronounced dead at Great River Medical Center. Police identified him Monday as 26-year-old Demarcus Antonio Chew.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is aiding local investigators. No arrests have been reported.

