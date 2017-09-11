Clark Co. woman injured in weekend crash - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Clark Co. woman injured in weekend crash

Posted:
CLARK COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -

Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a Clark County, Missouri, woman was injured in a crash early Saturday morning.

According to the crash report, the incident happened on US 136, a half-mile east of County Road 401, at 6:45 a.m. It states Marilyn Barnhart, 46, of Wayland, Missouri, went off the left side of the road, struck a mailbox and overturned in a ditch.

MSHP reported Barnhart was airlifted to Blessing Hospital with serious injuries.

The report states the car was totaled in the crash.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office, Clark County Ambulance and the Clark County Rescue Squad assisted MSHP, according to the report.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.