Clark Co. woman injured in weekend crash

Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a Clark County, Missouri, woman was injured in a crash early Saturday morning.

According to the crash report, the incident happened on US 136, a half-mile east of County Road 401, at 6:45 a.m. It states Marilyn Barnhart, 46, of Wayland, Missouri, went off the left side of the road, struck a mailbox and overturned in a ditch.

MSHP reported Barnhart was airlifted to Blessing Hospital with serious injuries.

The report states the car was totaled in the crash.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office, Clark County Ambulance and the Clark County Rescue Squad assisted MSHP, according to the report.