WGEM presents Pretty in Pink

WGEM presents the movie classic Pretty in Pink to benefit the Blessing Foundation.

The popular 80s movie will be shown Thursday, October 5th at the Quincy Mall AMC Theatre. Tickets are $20 and available at Ashley Furniture.

Ticket includes admission to the movie, a pink tote bag and access to the pre-event, which includes services available courtesy of Blessing Health System.

Pre-event doors open at 5 p.m. and concludes at 6:45 p.m. Doors open for the movie at 6:45 p.m. The movie Begins at 7:30 p.m.

Pre-event Includes:

Risk Assessment

Self-Breast Exam How-To

Nutrition

Schedule Your Mammogram

Plastic and Dermatology Q & A

Knitted Knockers-Look Good Feel Better

OB/GYN

Also visit with: