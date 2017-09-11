HLGU collecting donations for hurricane victims

Several students and staff members at Hannibal LaGrange University are doing their part to help hurricane victims.

After Hurricanes Irma and Harvey, the nursing department at HLGU felt called to help victims in need. They partnered with Dot Foods to organize a food drive and are asking for non-perishable food and water.

Nursing student Delores Hanniford said she understands what it's like to lose everything after losing her home to a fire.

"People are losing everything that they've ever had and just this little bit of food that we can give to them is going to give them hope that people are there for them," Hanniford said.

HLGU set up a trailer in the Roland Fine Art Center's parking lot. They'll accept donations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Thursday and 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Friday.

The donations will be taken to the American Red Cross headquarters in Peoria. The Red Cross will then determine whether the donations should go to Texas or Florida.