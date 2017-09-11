National recognition for Mark Twain Boyhood Home - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

National recognition for Mark Twain Boyhood Home

Posted:
By Chelsea Smith, Meteorologist
Connect
Mark Twain Boyhood Home and Museum was ranked six out of 10 Best Attractions in Missouri by USA Today. Mark Twain Boyhood Home and Museum was ranked six out of 10 Best Attractions in Missouri by USA Today.
Visitors across the nation and the world come and visit the museum Visitors across the nation and the world come and visit the museum
Mark Twain Museum Mark Twain Museum
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

USA Today ranks The Mark Twain Boyhood Home Museum number 6 of Missouri's 10 Best Attractions. That means the newspaper will promote the museum's website and publications. 

Museum officials believe the worldwide draw for Mark Twain and the appeal to visitors helped them receive this recognition. 

"Across the Missouri there are so many wonderful attractions in Missouri," said Melissa Cummins the Marketing and Communications manager at Mark Twain Museum. "To be recognized in that is a tremendous honor for us. It shows that you know all the work that has been done to restore and maintain all of these historical homes is well worth it. "

She said the Mark Twain Boyhood Home and Museum includes two museums, Huckleberry Finn House, and Becky Thatcher house. 
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.