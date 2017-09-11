National recognition for Mark Twain Boyhood Home

Visitors across the nation and the world come and visit the museum

Mark Twain Boyhood Home and Museum was ranked six out of 10 Best Attractions in Missouri by USA Today.

USA Today ranks The Mark Twain Boyhood Home Museum number 6 of Missouri's 10 Best Attractions. That means the newspaper will promote the museum's website and publications.

Museum officials believe the worldwide draw for Mark Twain and the appeal to visitors helped them receive this recognition.

"Across the Missouri there are so many wonderful attractions in Missouri," said Melissa Cummins the Marketing and Communications manager at Mark Twain Museum. "To be recognized in that is a tremendous honor for us. It shows that you know all the work that has been done to restore and maintain all of these historical homes is well worth it. "

She said the Mark Twain Boyhood Home and Museum includes two museums, Huckleberry Finn House, and Becky Thatcher house.

