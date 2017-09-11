Farmers begin harvest season

Harvest season is officially here as several farmers were out in the field Monday.

Scott County farmer Reg Coon said they have harvested about 120 acres of corn so far since starting last week. He said this is about the normal time to begin harvesting corn for farmers in the Illinois River bottom. So far he likes what he's seeing but is hoping for improvements as they continue harvesting.

"Right now everything looks, I'd have to say decent, pretty decent," Coon said." We'll see as time goes on. We are less effected by the lack of rain in this river bottom than some people."

Coon said he expects to start harvesting beans in the next two weeks, but is hoping for more rain before then.