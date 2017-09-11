Farmers begin harvest season

A new app will now help find local health and social services providers faster and easier. Johego is a new and free app that was officially introduced to the public today. They said this app will allow you to locate the nearest food banks, overnight shelters, medical facilities, and more.More >>
Quincy University’s Board of Trustees unanimously approved the hiring of Phil Conover as president in a special board meeting on Saturday.More >>
The community had the opportunity to see what life was like in Quincy during the 1800s at an event Saturday.
Frontier Settlement Day took place at the Log Cabin Village on Quinsippi island.More >>
After years of working in a small work space, the Pittsfield Fire Department finally got an upgrade and the community came together to show their support for the firefighters.More >>
Smoke filled the sky Saturday afternoon for an annual cook off that serves hundreds of people.More >>
Many in Monroe City Missouri are shocked tonight after serious allegations against a Tri-Sate Educator.More >>
Get ready to experience life as the pioneers did. On Saturday, reenactors are depicting life in the 1800s during Frontier Settlement Day in Quincy.More >>
The ground has been officially broken on the new Champ Clark bridge.More >>
While a lot of people are focusing on Hurricane Irma, there are still a lot of people recovering from Hurricane Harvey and local businesses are helping out. Shoe Sensation and Potterfield Trucking are partnering up to help victims of Hurricane Harvey and they need the community to help.More >>
