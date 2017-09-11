Big improvements for Winchester Elementary

The new gym as bleachers are being installed

New paint and flooring in the halls at Winchester Elementary School

Students and teachers in Winchester, Illinois returned to school to find some big changes.

Nearly $5-million was put into new flooring, paint, lockers and classrooms at the Winchester Elementary School, but the biggest change was to something that you can't see.

Winchester Superintendent David Roberts said the school hadn't seen any renovations since being built in 1958. He said the most needed upgrade was to the heating and cooling system.

"The health of the building has improved dramatically with the geothermal, with the fresh air coming into the building," Roberts said. "We no longer will have, during the middle of winter, classroom windows open to let fresh air in."

Teacher Tara Moore said the learning environment is the biggest improvement she's seen.

"Kind of the environment that they were in, the fact that there was a lot of sickness and not being able to keep things as clean as they needed to be able to, I think that makes a big difference," Moore said.

The project funded through bonds and tax revenue included fresh paint, new lockers, remodeling the office and new flooring. Roberts said they've also overhauled the security system.

"You have to buzz in the first set of doors and then get acknowledged and then buzzed in the second set of doors," Roberts said.

Students like Chase Whicker said it feels like a brand new building.

"All of the paint is different, we have lockers. It's a lot better," Whicker said. "We have a brand new gym that's coming and the bleachers are being put together.

With the upgrades, Whicker said the atmosphere has changed and staying focused in class is easier.

"Like for our history room you don't have to hear the big boiler and you don't have to hear the air conditioners all throughout the room," Whicker said.

The renovations to the new gym are nearly complete. School officials said crews are currently adding new bleachers, which should be done in the coming weeks.

School officials also so to keep an eye out for an open house once the gym is finished. There is no date set right now, but they hope to invite the community to see the upgrades sometime later this month.

