Local class takes field trip to Edgewood Orchards

By Chelsea Smith, Meteorologist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A class at Quincy's Adams Elementary School took a fall field trip to Edgewood Orchards Monday.

The students have been studying about the different kinds of apples, the different colors, the sounds when they are bitten into, and the different taste.

They were able to take what they learned from the classroom and experience it at the orchard. 

"Well we are talking about the different seasons and how things change," said Krys Eversden-Duesterhaus, a teacher at Adam's Elementary. "We like to give the children the opportunity to have educational experience beyond the classroom to enrich our curriculum."

The teacher says she appreciates the businesses like Adams Electrical Co-op who help provide these opportunities for students through grants. 

